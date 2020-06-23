New Colors Added to SpreadRock® Offering - On the House

Daich Coatings, manufacturers of durable real stone coatings, has introduced three new colors to its popular SpreadRock® granite stone coating line. The new Mocha, Anvil and Ice Grey colors add richer, darker color options to the real stone coatings selection.

SpreadRock has exceptional decorative and protective benefits when applied to concrete, masonry and other surfaces. The coating can be spread on with an easy trowel application on both horizontal and vertical surfaces. The bonding technology and real stone composition ensure solid adhesion, superior flexibility and dependable durability for both interior and exterior projects.

The new Mocha, Anvil and Ice Grey colors join the existing color options of Brownstone, Flint Grey, Sandstone and Sante Fe. Each product resists rain, snow, salt, chemicals, mold, mildew, UV light and hot tire pickup, along with excessive heat and bitter cold temperatures.

Fast and Easy Transformation

The quick and easy standing squeegee trowel application means people can apply the product from a comfortable standing position. After rolling on a coat of textured primer and letting it dry for two hours, a squeegee is then used to apply two thin coats of SpreadRock. Once cured for 24 hours, everything is top-coated with a clear sealer.

SpreadRock provides an elegantly authentic speckled granite coating ideal for porches, steps, walkways and entrances. The product can also be applied to bathroom and basement floors, accent walls and pool decks.

“The many colors available in our concrete coatings make any of our products a terrific way to add curb appeal to a home exterior,” says Peter Daich, president of Daich Coatings. “Whether you’re giving a worn-out patio or sidewalk a new look, or selecting a texture and color to complement your siding, SpreadRock is the economical way to add style and value to your home.”

Generally priced at less than $50 per gallon with free shipping, SpreadRock also comes in a five-gallon container for larger projects.

SpreadRock, along with other Daich Coatings primers and decorative concrete products, is available online at The Home Depot® or online at https://www.daichcoatings.com.

Source: Concrete Decor