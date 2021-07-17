2021 Roof Purchasing Study for DaVinci Roofscapes - On the House

A nationwide homeowner “2021 Roof Purchasing Study” conducted by Signet Research Inc. for DaVinci Roofscapes, shows that consumers want roofs that are durable. Nearly 85 percent of those surveyed indicate that durability has a lot of influence in the type of roof they would purchase. Longevity of a roofing product was the second highest influencer, followed by resistance to severe weather.

Mother Nature Match-Up

Results of the study indicate that severe weather damage is the most likely event to prompt homeowners to replace their current roofs, followed by age of their existing roof. When it does become necessary to replace the roof, 32 percent of respondents indicate they are “very likely” or “likely” to consider a faux roofing product, such as composite slate or shake materials, that typically stand up to severe weather and are known for their longevity.

“Mother Nature pounds roofs on a regular basis,” says Mark Pagel, general manager of DaVinci Roofscapes. “Homeowners recognize that hail, high winds and severe weather can take their toll on roofs. They’re reacting by seeking out roofing materials that will stand up to strong weather conditions on a regular basis.

“While price is an important consideration, respondents of the survey are focused more on value. They’re interested in investing in durable roofing materials, like synthetic slate and shake tiles, which are guaranteed to hold up to severe weather conditions.”

Contractors #1 Influencers

When it comes time to select a specific roofing brand, homeowners are primarily looking for a quality product (61 percent of respondents). To find that roofing brand, they are relying on their contractor (57 percent of respondents) for recommendations more than they do on family and friends (35 percent of respondents), or even their own personal experiences with a brand (37 percent of respondents).

“Homeowners understand they may choose a new roof only once or twice in their lives,” says Pagel. “They also understand that contractors make these decisions many times a year for their projects. The research indicates homeowners respect and value the recommendation of contractors who work regularly with different building products.”

10-Year Comparison

A national survey sponsored by DaVinci Roofscapes in 2011 provides insights into changes in some consumer attitudes toward their homes in the span of the last decade. In a comparison of the 2011 Color Study (conducted by Harris Research) and the 2021 Roof Purchasing Study, results show:

· A strong growth in homeowners valuing the curb appeal of their personal properties in the past decade (78 percent viewing it as “extremely” or “very important” in 2011 as compared to 88 percent with similar feelings in 2021 — a 10 percent increase).

· A 14 percent increase in homeowners seeing their home exterior as a reflection of their personality (71 percent in 2011; 85 percent in 2021).

A review of both studies also shows some changes in roofing considerations by homeowners in the past decade :

· While durability remains the most sought-after influencer of a roofing purchase during the past decade, the second-most popular influencer has changed dramatically. In 2011, longevity was the second response. In 2021, that has changed to pricing, up from the number eight position 10 years ago.

· The number one reason for replacing a roof (severe weather damage) stayed the same over the past decade. However, percentages changed dramatically. In 2011, 65 percent said severe weather would prompt a new roof purchase (with nine percent reporting current roof damage from a weather related event), compared to 57 percent in 2021 (with 32 percent reporting a currently damaged roof from severe weather).

· While 23 percent of homeowners reported replacing their roof due to old age in 2011, 44 percent (almost double) said old age was the reason to replace a roof in the 2021 study.

One thing the study analysis showed consistency to in the roof over the past decade — color preference. Black is still the most popular roof color, followed by gray, brown and beige/tan.

Study Methodology

Both the 2011 and 2021 studies surveyed 1,000 homeowners who were 40+ years in age, with a household income of $150,000 or more and own a single-family home with a current market value of $400,000 or more. The studies were geographically divided, with 250 respondents each from the Northeast, South, Midwest and West regions of the United States.